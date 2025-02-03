Udit Narayan is currently the talk of the town over his viral video of a lip kiss with a fan. He’s being massively trolled on social media amid the controversy. Abhijeet Bhattacharya has now come to his rescue and is recalling his “khatarnak kiss” moment in front of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Scroll below for the details.

It all happened as an undated video of Udit Narayan kissing his female fans on their cheeks after giving them selfies went viral. One of the women went forward to land him a kiss on the cheek. Fans went berserk after he went all out and instead gave her a peck on the lips. The video is circulating on all social media platforms, and netizens are disgusted.

In an interview with News18, Abhijeet Bhattacharya called Udit Narayan a “romantic singer” and said instances as such keep happening. He also claimed that fans tear their clothes apart in the absence of security.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya further defended Udit Narayan, “He’s Udit Narayan! Ladkiyaan unke peeche padhi thi. He didn’t pull anyone close to him. I’m sure that every time Udit performs, his wife accompanies him as a co-singer. Let him enjoy his success! He’s a romantic singer. He’s also a big khiladi and I’m an anari. Koi unke saath khelne ki koshish mat karo.”

That’s not it, Abhijeet also recalled an instance when fangirls gave him a “khatarnak” kiss in front of Lata Mangeshkar. He added, “It has happened to me in the past too. When I was relatively new in the industry, during a concert in South Africa, teen-chaar ladkiyon ke mere gaal pe itna khatarnak kiss kiya ki main stage pe jaa hi nahi pa raha tha. And all of this happened right in front of Lata (Mangeshkar) ji. I had lipstick marks on my cheeks.”

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan had earlier reacted to the massive backlash and clarified that there was no dirty intent. He also claimed that it is the “deewangi” of fans and is not to be taken very seriously.

