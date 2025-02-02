Ram Kapoor is one of the most accomplished faces in the industry. Over the years, he has transcended his versatility from the TV to the movies. However, did you know that the actor underwent a lull phase in his career wherein he had no work for a prolonged period of time? Yes, you heard that right! This was also the time when he tied the knot with actress Gautami Kapoor. In a recent interaction, the actor admitted that he had no work for the first year of his marriage.

In an interaction on Cyrus Broacha’s YouTube channel, Ram Kapoor revealed that he was living off his wife Gautami Kapoor’s money during the first year of their marriage. The Bade Ache Lagte Hain actor said, “I’ve been an actor for 25 years now, and for the first I would say ten to twelve years, I had major ups and downs, where there were periods of no work periods of very little money. In fact when I got married, for the first year of my marriage, I was living off of Gautami’s income because she was working, I had no work… I don’t mind even saying it.”

Ram Kapoor further went on to point out the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. He furthermore recalled struggling for many years before getting a major breakthrough with the TV show Kasamh Se. He said, “I did well, my serials did well. But the thing with acting is, after your job is over, for the next job, you don’t know how long it takes, sometimes one year, six months, even longer. So you have your ups and downs… I became a really big name after Kasam Se… after that, I kind of never looked back.”

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor started their whirlwind romance on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir. They got married on February 14, 2003. They are parents to two children namely Aks and Sia.

