Saif Ali Khan has experienced several things while shooting for films, and he once fled a film’s set without clothes. The actor is one of the most versatile performers in the industry and recently left the fandom in a frenzy when an intruder stabbed him in his house during a conflict. Scroll below for more.

This throwback incident took place during the shoot of Omkara. It was by Vishal Bhardhwaj featuring Saif, Ajay Devgn, and Vivek Oberoi alongside Kareena Kapoor and Konkona Sen. The movie was based on William Shakespeare’s Othello. It earned loads of accolades and honors. Saif was highly praised for his antagonistic role, Langda Tyagi, and it was like a turning point in his career as it changed his image from a chocolate boy to a gritty persona.

Omkara was shot in Allahabad, aka Prayagraj, and the actors were allegedly being eyed by Uttar Pradesh gangsters. In a throwback interview, Vivek Oberoi revealed how Saif Ali Khan ran topless when he and Ajay Devgn teased the Race actor. Vivek shared that he and Ajay played a lot of pranks while filming Omkara, including this one on Saif.

Vivek recalled, “When we were shooting for a scene in the Prayag temple in Allahabad, we had heard that a few real bahubalis [UP gangsters] wanted to “kidnap us” and treat us in their style.” He continued by saying that he and Ajay were done with their part of filming on that day while Saif was still at it.

The Masti actor continued, “So we were shooting the scene in the morning, and luckily me and Ajay were done with our portions, and we were ready to leave on the chopper. Saif was yet to shoot his scenes, and we kept on teasing him for that, saying things like ‘ we are going yaar, our shooting is over’ or ‘ hope you have enough security around.’ We had just sat in the chopper, when we later saw Saif bolting towards us after his scene got over. He didn’t change, and he was running topless in a dhoti towards the chopper! It was hilarious.”

Saif Ali Khan once revealed that Vishal Bhardwaj asked him to go nak*d for a scene, but he refused, only to regret it afterward. On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1.

