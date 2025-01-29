Katrina Kaif is among the biggest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She is known for her hard work and dedication to her craft. That hardworking persona made Hrithik Roshan call her a mazdoor, aka laborer. However, it was meant as a compliment to Katrina. Keep scrolling to know the deets.

Hrithik and Katrina are two of the most gorgeous actors in the film industry, and their pairing has produced two commercially successful films. They have worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. Katrina also did a special number in Hrithik’s film Agneepath. She has a crackling chemistry with the Greek God of Bollywood, and the fans long to see them together once again.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif share a dynamic friendship off the camera as well, so the actor was able to tease her. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit a few years back, the actor revealed that he calls Katrina a laborer and explained the reasons behind that term for his co-actor.

Hrithik said, “This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a ‘mazdoor’; she is a laborer, she is a worker. She is one of the best laborers and workers that I’ve ever come across.”

He added, “I’m telling you, deep inside, Katrina is a ‘mazdoor’; she just happens to be beautiful and hot and all of those things. Those are just the decorations, but deep inside, she is a worker. Having said that, she is so super talented, it becomes very easy for her, it becomes very easy for me when I’m working with her.”

Besides Hrithik Roshan, several other actors and actresses have appreciated Katrina Kaif, calling her one of the most hardworking actresses.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas, released in January last year. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s previous film was Fighter, and he will be next seen in War 2.

