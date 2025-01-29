Saif Ali Khan has been in the news lately for an unfortunate attack wherein he suffered brutal stab wounds by an intruder during an attempted robbery at his home. However, the actor had once shocked his fans by giving a bold interview wherein he opened up about struggling to find a good home in Mumbai’s Juhu area because of his religion. Saif opened up about his struggle to find a suitable house in Juhu’s posh locality because of him being a Muslim.

In a throwback interview with News 18, Saif Ali Khan opened up about his experience of being denied a home in Mumbai’s Juhu area due to his religion. The Devara actor said, “Try to buy a house in Juhu being a Muslim, and you will be denied, saying, ‘We don’t give houses to Muslims.” He also hinted at facing more discrimination in India instead of the US.

The Adipurush actor went on to say, “I mean, human nature is not simple, and it will never be simple. A man fights with his wife, and brothers fight with each other, so it’s natural one country will fight with another, and one religion will fight with another. Fighting is not unusual. I think peace is unusual, understanding is unusual, so it’s fine.”

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was recently discharged from the Lilavati Hospital after having undergone some surgeries. He was recently returning to his home looking hale and hearty. While some of the actor’s fans were happy to see him looking fit, others started questioning his ‘quick’ recovery. The Kal Ho Na Ho actor’s sister, Saba Pataudi slammed these trolls and asked them to ‘educate’ themselves. Talking about the case, the woman whose number was linked to the SIM that was found from Saif’s attacker has been reportedly arrested from West Bengal’s Nadia area.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava With 144% Higher Ratings Beats Badass Ravikumar To Rule IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films, Guess The #1 TV Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News