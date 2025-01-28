Madhubala and Kishore Kumar are two of the biggest names in the history of Indian cinema. They dated for some time before tying the knot in 1960. However, the actress’s sister, Madhur Bhushan, once revealed that the Howrah Bridge actress was unhappy in her marriage with Kumar. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress was previously in a relationship with Dilip Kumar, and they were the talk of the town. Despite dating each other for nine years, they drifted apart and eventually broke up. Kumar also divorced his first wife, Ruma Guha Thakurta, by then, and as he worked with Madhubala, they came closer and fell in love. The duo worked in films like Chalti Ka Naam Gadi and Half Ticket. The actress’ sister believed Kishore was a rebound for her.

Madhubala suffered quite a lot because of her health condition, and she tied the knot with Kishore Kumar when she was about to leave for London for her treatment. As reports, Kumar also drifted away from the Howrah Bridge star because of his work. According to The Quint, Madhur Bhushan, in an interview with ETimes, revealed the dynamic of the relationship between the couple.

Bhushan said, “Madhubala had an unhappy marriage. Kishore da had no time. He was traveling a lot. He was very busy with his shows and recordings. On the other hand, Madhubala had been told by the doctors that she had only two years to live. She cried a lot in loneliness. Humne toh heera kho diya.”

For the unversed, Madhubala had a hole in her heart, which was the cause for her untimely demise at the age of 36. She and Kishore Kumar were married for nine years till she died in 1969.

Madhur also spoke about Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s relationship. They apparently broke up when Madhubala’s father did not allow her to go to Madhya Pradesh to shoot Naya Daur. Director BR Chopra allegedly filed a case against the actress and her father. Since Dilip Kumar supported Chopra it became the end of Kumar and Madhubala’s relationship.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Dilip Kumar Refused To Work With This Actress, Believing She Lacked ‘Seductive Appeal’: “I Felt She Was Too Delicate”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News