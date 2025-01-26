Akshay Kumar is back at the box office doing what he does best – impressing the audience with his Deshbhakti avatar. The superstar has turned into an air-force officer in Sky Force. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and Nimrat Kaur. It introduces debutante Veer Pahariya as the lead, along with Akshay.

In two days the film has crossed the 40-crore mark at the box office and it is raging towards the box office with better numbers on day 3. In fact, it seems like with the third day numbers, it would at least surpass the entire fee charged by the Khel Khel Mein actor!

Akshay Kumar’s Fee For Sky Force

As per a report by Showbiz Galore, the superstar’s box office comeback has been assured against heavy remuneration. Akshay Kumar has charged almost 70 crore for the patriotic war drama. This is 26 times more than Sara Ali Khan’s fee.

Sara Ali Khan’s Fee For Her Latest Stint!

The Kedarnath actress has been paid a reported 3 crore as her fee to play Veer Pahariya’s wife in the film. Sara also makes a comeback in the theaters after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released in 2023.

Nimrat Kaur & Sharad Kelkar’s Fee For Sky Force

Nimrat Kaur re-united with Akshay after their superhit Republic Day arrival Airlift in 2016, which was interestingly her last big theatrical release as well. Nimrat has been paid 1 crore for the film. Meanwhile, Sharad Kelkar who plays a brief yer impactful character has reportedly charged 70 lakh for the film.

Lowest Paid Actor In The Cast

Veer Pahariya, who marks his acting debut with Sky Force, has been paid 50 lakh for the patriotic war drama helmed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewalani. Being the newest member of the film industry, Veer is the lowest-paid cast member, but hopefully, his impressive work will open many doors for him in the industry.

