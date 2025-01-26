Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is truly creating magic at the Indian box office. After surpassing expectations on its opening day, the action drama has witnessed an enormous jump on Saturday. Scroll below for the latest update on day 3.

A blockbuster Saturday!

The official figures are out. Akshay Kumar starrer has witnessed a growth of 71% in the last 24 hours as 26.30 crores more have been added to the kitty. Sky Force was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth, and it would be safe to say that magic has been created at the box office.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Total: 41.60 crores

Today marks the Republic Day holiday, and the collections are expected to boost further. Given the current pace, another big jump will very well be scored. The action drama will cross the 50 crore mark in its opening weekend like a cakewalk.

Surpasses the lifetime of Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the leading role in Khel Khel Mein (2024). The comedy-drama made an underwhelming opening, minting only 5.23 crores on its opening day, coinciding with Independence Day. Due to the mixed reviews, the footfall dropped significantly on the second day, with only 2 crores more coming in.

Khel Khel Mein earned lifetime box office collections of only 40.32 crores and was a big flop. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has now surpassed his last release in only two days.

Republic Day 2025 Potential

All the signs have been positive so far. The trade analysts are expecting the action drama to witness a further boost today and achieve the 30 crore mark. The opening weekend total will cross 70 crores if that happens!

Given it is Republic Day today, Sky Force is also competing against Raees, Padmaavat, and Fighter, among others, to score one of the highest January 26 collections of all time in Bollywood. Only time will tell if that happens.

