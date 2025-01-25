Jon M Chu’s Oscar snub has been the talking point on social media while his film Wicked keeps minting cash at the box office. It has now beaten The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’s worldwide collection as one of the 25 highest-grossing fantasy films of all time. Scroll below for the deets.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse is a 2010 movie that is the sequel to New Moon and the third film in the Twilight Saga film series. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart became household names with these films. The film was adapted from Stephanie Meyer’s novel Eclipse.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse collected $300.53 million at the domestic box office during its lifetime run and another whopping $397.9 million overseas. Therefore, the film’s worldwide total is $698.51 million against a reported budget of $68 million. Meanwhile, Wicked has crossed the $700 million and Eclipse’s worldwide haul as the #25 highest-grossing fantasy film of all time.

As per Box Office Mojo’s data, the musical fantasy film collected $249K on Thursday, with a drop of -35.4% from last week. Thus it has reached a $466.43 million domestic cume. Adding that to the $244.36 million international gross, Wicked’s worldwide cume now stands at $710.79 million. Therefore, it has surpassed The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’s global haul by a substantial margin.

According to The Numbers, via Screen Rant, it has also surpassed two other movies from the Twilight franchise, New Moon and Breaking Dawn Part 1, which were at #27 and #28 on the list of the 25 highest-grossing fantasy films of all time. The film was released on November 22 and is also available on digital platforms.

Besides this, the movie is also nearing the worldwide haul of Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two, which collected $714.64 million at the worldwide box office. It is less than $5 million away from Dune 2 and become the 5th highest-grossing film of the past year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Opens With 74% Less Collection Than Mammootty’s Last Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News