Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam is having a smashing run all over and looking at the hold, it’ll stay strong in theatres for a couple of weeks. Yes, after the festive season and weekend ended, the film did witness noticeable drops but has been stable since then. Both in India and overseas, it continues to rake in good moolah and is set to enter the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office today. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

With two other major releases, Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, failing to make it big, Venky’s latest release has turned out to be a major success by attracting higher footfalls. While reviews worked mostly in favor, it’s the positive audience feedback that is helping the film maintain the glorious streak. It’s already the highest-grossing film in Venky’s career by a big margin. Now, it has also crossed a Bollywood biggie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which featured the veteran Tollywood actor in a key role.

As per the latest collection update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned 3.60 crores on day 11, which is superb hold from day 10’s 3.80 crores. Including this, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 140.90 crore net. It equals 166.26 crores in gross collection. Overseas, the film has performed really well by earning 31 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 197.26 crore gross after 11 days. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which earned 182.80 crore gross globally.

If we include supporting roles, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was Venkatesh’s highest-grossing film globally, which has now been surpassed. Today, the veteran actor will also score his debut 200 crore grosser.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 140.90 crores

India gross- 166.26 crores

Overseas gross- 31 crores

Worldwide gross- 197.26 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office: 10th Biggest Opener For Akshay Kumar, Beats Ram Setu’s 15.25 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News