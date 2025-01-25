Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is off to a solid start and has left everyone stunned with the actual collection. The film was expected to stay below the 10 crore mark, considering the low buzz, but thanks to heavy discounts on movie tickets, it witnessed a major hike in evening and night shows, which resulted in a start of over 15 crores. With this, it has managed to be among Akshay’s top 10 openers at the Indian box office.

The goodwill of Maddock Films has definitely benefitted this latest action drama. In addition, the makers offered movie tickets at highly discounted rates in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis), which helped boost sales significantly. Since word-of-mouth has also been favorable so far, it also attracted the audience through over-the-counter ticket sales.

With several factors in favor, Sky Force registered an impressive day 1 collection of 15.30 crore net at the Indian box office. This is a big number for Akshay Kumar, who struggled to deliver a double-digit opening with his recent releases. It surpassed his films like Ram Setu (15.25 crores) and Bachchhan Paandey (13.25 crores) to enter his top 10 openers of all time.

With 15.30 crores, Sky Force has grabbed the 10th spot among Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers. The list is topped by Mission Mangal, which earned 29.16 crores despite a clash with Batla House on Independence Day in 2019. Two of his other post-COVID releases are on the list: Sooryavanshi (26.29 crores) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (16.07 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 openers of Akshay Kumar:

Mission Mangal- 29.16 crores Sooryavanshi- 26.29 crores Gold- 25.25 crores Kesari- 21.06 crores 2.0 (Hindi)- 20.25 crores Singh Is Bliing- 20.67 crores Housefull 4- 19.08 crores Good Newwz- 17.56 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan- 16.07 crores Sky Force- 15.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Collection Day 13: Falls Below 1 Crore For The First Time; Just 62 Lakh Away From Achieving A Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News