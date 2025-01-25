Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, has taken a surprise start. Initially, the film was expected to stay below the 10 crore mark, but due to special discounts on movie tickets, it has managed to secure an impressive start. It’s one of the best starts for Akshay in recent times, and among Republic Day releases of Bollywood, it has registered the seventh-highest day 1 collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the Bollywood action drama, based on India’s first airstrike during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth. This positivity definitely boosted the film’s opening, which was looking to settle in average to decent range earlier.

Sky Force started with 10% occupancy in morning shows and jumped to 14% in the afternoon shows. In evening shows, a jump up to 23% was seen, but the real changer was the night occupancy, which was around 37% on average. As we reported in our prediction story, the film secured a solid show count, going well above 10,000 in India. With such a showcasing, a decent occupancy was needed to pull off a healthy start. But in reality, it witnessed solid jumps from evening onwards, resulting in an impressive start.

As per the official collection update, Sky Force has registered a solid day 1 of 15.30 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s an impressive number, to say the least, as the film was never expected to cross double digits. By now, it’s clear that the film enjoyed a massive boost due to the high discounts offered on the opening day.

In national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis), Sky Force’s tickets were heavily discounted. The special rates and offers were trending all over social media, resulting in heavy bookings throughout the day. So, the actual value of the collection is still to be seen. Nonetheless, the Akshay Kumar starrer has secured a seventh position on the list of top 10 Republic Day openers of Bollywood.

Take a look at the top Republic Day openers of Bollywood:

Pathaan – 55 crores Fighter – 24.60 crores Padmaavat – 24 crores Agneepath – 23 crores Raees – 20.42 crores Jai Ho – 17.50 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Race 2 – 15.12 crores Airlift – 12.35 crores Kaabil – 10.43 crores

