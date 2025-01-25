Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj began its journey on a rocking note but witnessed dramatic drops thereafter. At the North American box office, the film was in a comfortable position to be the highest-grossing film of the Tollywood star, but now it will wrap up much below Balayya’s top-grosser in the region, Gautamiputra Satakarni. The good thing is, his latest Sankranti biggie has finally achieved breakeven.

Despite being a big film, the makers didn’t promote it well. The entire promotional campaign was rushed, and the film also suffered a blow due to canceled premiere shows. Still, it registered career-best premieres for Balayya by amassing $735K, surpassing Veera Simha Reddy’s $708K. Even on day 1, it amassed a solid number, but after that, with Sankranthiki Vasthunam arriving in theatres, Balayya’s film suffered a dent.

As per the latest collection update, Daaku Maharaaj grossed $5,277 on day 12, taking the total collection to $1.551 million (13.36 crores) at the North American box office. With this, the film achieved breakeven in the region, which was set at $1.55 million. Though the breakeven has been achieved, it won’t be able to fetch much overflows for the buyers as the pace of the collection has gone down. There will be some boost this weekend, but it won’t make any huge difference.

As Daaku Maharaaj was a big film, it was expected to mint good overflows, but now, it has just managed to make itself a safe affair at the North American box office. Having said that, it’s already the second highest-grossing film of Nandamuri Balakrishna in North America. The top spot is held by Gautamiputra Satakarni ($1.66 million).

Gautamiputra Satakarni will remain Balayya’s top-grosser for some time, but there’s a strong chance that Akhanda 2 will topple it and also hit the $2 million mark at the North American box office.

Top 3 grossers of Nandamuri Balakrishna at the North American box office:

Gautamiputra Satakarni – $1.66 million

Daaku Maharaaj – $1.551 million (12 days)

Bhagavanth Kesari – $1.26 million

