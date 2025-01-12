Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandhini Chowdary

Director: Bobby Kolli

What’s Good: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s screen presence, entertainment quotient remains high, NBK’s dialogues are massy, action sequences and the background score, Bobby Deol’s performance

What’s Bad: No proper character development for the supporting star cast, climax tends to get illogical, Urvashi Rautela’s non-existent appearance, underwhelming songs

Loo Break: You can definitely opt for one during the song featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela

Watch or Not?: NBK’s fans will surely have a visual delight with this one

Language: Telugu

Available On: Theatrical Release

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes

The plot revolves around Daaku Maharaaj (Nandamuri Balakrishna) who poses as a driver at the house of a respected school principal (Sachin Khedekar) to protect the latter’s granddaughter Vaishnavi at all cost. It is soon revealed that Maharaaj has a special connection with Vaishnavi and he’s ready to go to great lengths to protect her. His past as to how he became the dreadful ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ is also unraveled while an old foe Balwant Singh Thakur (Bobby Deol) returns to settle some old scores.

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review: Script Analysis

The film paves its way as a revenge drama with subplots like a rebellion against poverty, corruption, and crime. The theme of the familial bond being determined by love and not blood also forms a recurring message, especially with the bond between Daaku and Vaishnavi. The pace of the film remains intact with a concise screenplay, and it doesn’t waste time in any meandering subplots.

Maharaaj’s character development, especially with his becoming a rebellious dacoit against the notorious Thakur clan, is etched well. However, the movie could’ve erased some scenes which had little or no use to the story. A prime example of this is Urvashi Rautela’s character, wherein the actress is just used to elevate the glamour quotient. Even her song with Nandamuri Balakrishna appears downright cringe. While Bobby Deol and Ravi Kishan’s characters have a strong impact as the antagonist, the other villains don’t evoke any emotions. There could’ve also been room for exploring the relationship of devotion and loyalty between Daaku and his army of rebels.

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review: Star Performance

Nandamuri Balakrishna proves why he’s hailed as ‘God Of The Masses’ in this one. Watch out for his dialogues like, “Don’t mess with the lion in me” or “I have done Masters in Murder.” He exudes a fiery screen presence and a massy aura especially in his action sequences. The superstar convincingly also channels his vulnerability in his performance.

Ravi Kishan is another cast member who impresses with his brief appearance. Bobby Deol’s performance definitely creates a bigger impact than his wasted screen presence in Kanguva. The actor looks menacing and does not appear caricaturish in the act. Pragya Jaiswal and Shraddha Srinath do full justice to their characters. We are still wondering about the need for Urvashi Rautela’s presence in the film. Watch out for the child actress who played little Vaishnavi.

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review: Direction, Music

Director Bobby Kolli fulfills the requirement of all the die-hard fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna to present him in a larger than life manner. The film also retains the entertainment quotient and does not appear preachy or exaggerated with its message. S S Thaman’s background score is top notch but the soundtracks disappoint. The action sequences appear slick but a wounded Daaku on saline fighting the baddies in the climax inevitably comes across as Illogical and bizzare.

Daaku Maharaaj Movie Review: The Last Word

Despite some flaws, this one is a visual extravaganza for all the fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna. The plot is nothing unique and out of the box but it’s the superstar’s star power and screen presence which makes this an entertaining watch.

Daaku Maharaaj Trailer

The movie released on 12th January 2025.

