The first half focuses on Daaku Maharaaj ( Nandamuri Balakrishna ) posing as driver for a respected school principal (Sachin Khedekar) after the latter’s family comes under a radar of a ruthless gangster-politician (Ravi Kishan). It is soon revealed that Daaku has a sinister past which is connected to the deadly gangster clan, the Thakurs.

We are done with the first half of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj, and it surely makes way for an entertaining watch despite having a few flaws. Balakrishna gets a ‘God Of The Masses’ level introduction as a ruthless dacoit. However, we soon unravel his endearing side as he’s shown to have a special connection with a little girl Vaishnavi, whom he can go to any lengths to protect.

The first half of Daaku Maharaaj has a steady pace without any meandering sub-plots. Be it Daaku’s love for Vaishnavi and the skeletons under his closet, we are introduced to all the plotlines of the film. NBK’s dialogues and action sequences are entertaining and evoke the mass appeal befitting his screen presence and aura.

Ravi Kishan clearly emerges as the surprise package and delivers an impeccable performance as the antagonist. His performance doesn’t come across as caricaturish and there’s never a dull moment when he’s on the screen. We are given a sneak-peek at Bobby Deol’s fiery Balwant Singh Thakur just before the interval, and the second half might uncover more of his ruthlessness.

Urvashi Rautela is mostly underutilized and her song with Nandamuri Balakrishna has no relevance to the plot whatsoever. The second half will focus on Daaku’s past and what made him the dreadful ‘Daaku Maharaaj.’ We hope that the movie manages to maintain this engaging pace.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Daaku Maharaaj. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon!

