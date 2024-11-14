We are done with the first half of the Suriya starrer Kanguva! While the movie manages to meet all the expectations in terms of the thrill and the larger-than-life experiences so far, it also has its share of misses. The film oscillates between two timelines, one of over 100 years ago and the other in 2024. Suriya essays the fierce tribal warrior and chieftain, along with his reincarnation, Francis, who is a conniving bounty hunter at the same time. The movie primarily shines during the 100-year-old sequences while is a laborious watch during the 2024 sequences.

The plot revolves around Francis (Suriya), a streetsmart and badass Goa-based bounty hunter who starts having flashes of his past life after meeting a mysterious child, Zeta, who results from a dangerous brain experiment by the Russians. The child is revealed to have a connection with Francis’ past life. It is also shown that Francis was a deadly and righteous tribal chieftain, Kanguva of the Perimachi clan, 100 years ago. He is not afraid to rage a war to protect the innocent people of Perimachi. By the end of the first half, Kanguva braces himself to face the rival tribal chieftain Udhiran (Bobby Deol) of the Arathi clan.

The film has its high moments in the tribal sequences. We are quickly invested in the mysteries and values of the 5 islands, which attract the attention of the Roman conquerors. The movie delves deep into the themes of forgiveness, loyalty, love toward one’s homeland, and betrayal. Suriya roars like a lion as Kanguva. He is deadly and fiery in the action sequences while also showcasing his vulnerability in the emotionally high-octane sequences. The superstar gets a stellar introductory scene with a backdrop wherein Kanguva’s valor and praises are sung.

Bobby Deol is meaning and ravaging in his act, but you get a callback to his Abrar Haque from Animal, and we hope to see a diverse shade in his performance in the second half. However, the movie falters in the scenes from the 2024 era. The comedic gags don’t land with even Suriya’s comic timing looking forced. Both Yogi Babu and Disha Patani‘s performances are heavily over-the-top and caricaturish. A romantic dance track, YOLO, looks hugely out of place. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score also impresses me.

We hope the second half will focus on the battle sequences and how Francis will finally recognize his duties from his previous life. The movie also fears falling prey to some melodramatic performances and sequences. We also hope the second half balances this out.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Kanguva. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South reviews!

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tops IMDb’s Most Popular Celebrities List After Stellar Citadel: Honey Bunny Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News