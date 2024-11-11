Suriya’s much-awaited fantasy action film Kanguva is all set to be released soon on the big screens. Ahead of its release, the makers have released a release trailer. The trailer gives a more intricate glimpse into the intense character of Kanguva.

Talking about the same, the Kanguva trailer begins with Suriya as Kanguva being introduced in the most fiery manner. He roars like a fierce tiger in some of the action sequences. The scenes hint at him locking horns with Bobby Deol’s character, who seems to be a tribal leader of a rival cult. However, the highlight of the trailer is Suriya shining in dual roles.

Suriya showcases the same intensity and feisty aura in his other character, which belongs to the current era. We can see that the plot of the movie revolves around two timelines. The plot also hints towards an intriguing resurrection story arc against the backdrop of betrayals and fighting for one’s honor.

The action sequences range from grueling battle scenes between the tribals to an adrenaline-rushing sequence in the ocean. We furthermore get a glimpse of the main soundtrack of the film in the Kanguva trailer. It gives us the right amount of goosebumps and leaves us wanting more.

It will be interesting to find out how Kanguva will balance the two storylines. The trailer suggests Suriya’s character, Kanguva, seems to have been resurrected to fulfill a prophecy that he could not complete in his past life. Even though we do not see much of Bobby Deol in the trailer, the actor is in a beast mode as he challenges Kanguva and his tribe to a war.

Kanguva is all set to be released on November 14, 2024. Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, it also stars Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

A Look At Kanguva’s Release Trailer

