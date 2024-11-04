The wait is over! Makers of the Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John have finally released the teaser of the movie with lots of ‘good vibes’ but a whole lot of mass and hysteria. The movie’s screenplay and story have been developed by Atlee and fans are definitely in for a treat to witness VD’s deadly combo with the filmmaker. The movie has been directed by Kalees.

Talking about the Baby John teaser, it begins with a small girl telling how it is easy to trample an ant when it is alone but when an army of ants comes together, they can also defeat an elephant. We then see some badass action sequences of Varun Dhawan as Baby John/ DCP Satya Varma. However, we see two shades of the actor in the movie. One is a roguish and rebellious man who has no mercy for the baddies and the other one is a no-nonsense police officer. This hints at the character sharing a dark past which led him to have a dark and vengeful streak in the current phase of his life.

The Baby John teaser also shows a glimpse at his relationship with his daughter who motivates him to teach the baddies a lesson. Watch out for the scene wherein she says, “Baby, Inko Apne Bhaasha Mein Samjhao.” We are also introduced to Keerthy Suresh as Baby John’s wife while Wamiqa Gabbi’s character also seems to hold a special significance to his life. However, the lifeline of this trailer is in the intense action sequences and the riveting background score. Thaman S’ music especially the title track of Baby John is bound to give you goosebumps.

Baby John also stars Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist who seems to do full justice to his character. It further stars Alaayna Hussain, Zakir Hussain, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The movie will furthermore have a cameo by Salman Khan. It will be released on December 25, 2024.

Check Out The Baby John Teaser

