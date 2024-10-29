Gadar 2 hit-maker Anil Sharma is back with another gut-wrenching family drama titled Vanvaas. The movie stars his son Utkarsh Sharma alongside Nana Patekar. The teaser of the film was revealed today (October 29).

Talking about the same, the teaser of Vanvaas begins with a Shloka that says a father is equivalent to God. We see Nana Patekar’s character being stranded on a religious trip. By the looks of it, he calls his son, but no one comes to his rescue. We see a glimpse of Utkarsh Sharma offering prayers at a temple. Next, we shockingly see a funeral of Patekar’s character. The teaser ends with Nana Patekar asking his son whether he should have abandoned him in a dustbin when he was born. The movie’s tagline hints that sometimes someone’s family members are responsible for sending them to a Vanvaas (exile), referring to Lord Ram’s exile in Ramayan for 14 years as a promise to his stepmother Kaikeyi.

Vanvaas seems to revolve around the hard-hitting theme of children abandoning their parents in their old age. It gives a significant callback to the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban and promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The performances, especially of Nana Patekar, seem to be one of the highlights of this one. His trauma, shock, and disbelief at being abandoned by his child are etched clearly on his performance in the teaser. What is even more disturbing is that his character is seemingly passed off as dead by his son after being abandoned on a religious trip. It will be interesting to see how the characters of Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar will be connected.

We also see glimpses of Anil Sharma’s previous movies like Gadar, Gadar 2, and Apne before the teaser begins, promising that Vanvaas will give the same emotional and familial experience as these films. The movie also stars Khusbu Sundar, Rajpal Yadav, and Simrat Kaur in the lead roles. It is all set to be released on December 20, 2024.

