After unearthing the truth and highlighting the terrible and heartbreaking stories of Kashmiri Pandits, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with yet another gut-wrenching story! He has definitely cracked the formula – trying to dig a truth – a propaganda highlighted with the most gory visuals – and he is back with another hidden truth – The Bengal Files!

This version of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri‘s film follows the same pattern – raw, impactful visuals, a chilling backdrop of historical tragedy, and a narrative that promises to reveal untold chapters. This time from Bengal! But will the filmmaker stick to some fact checks this time or it will depend on gory visuals and unsettled theories yet again?

The teaser starts with an intense declaration of Bengal turning into Kashmir followed by the introduction of the actors in the film. All the actors seem like they are one step away from delivering some hard-hitting dialogues amidst bloodshed and communal violence!

Looking at The Bengal Files teaser, one thing is for sure: the film is definitely going to create a ruckus – both cinematic and controversial, and if all goes well, probably even at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri Sticks To The Plan!

It feels less like an organic evolution traveling from Kashmir to Bengal. Vivek Agnihotri keeps throwing darts at a map and starts digging for controversies wherever the dart lands. The filmmaker literally digs for controversies and sticks to the plan!

While the theme of the film explores the communal violence in West Bengal before partition, the visuals are very similar to what we witnessed in The Kashmir Files! While the themes are different, the overall tone and the drama look similar, offering major Deja Vu!

Hopefully, The Bengal Files uncovers the truth but makes sure to fact-check before diving into gory visuals and bloodshed and seeking sympathy about the same, making people invest in another gut-wrenching story because, honestly, I am too exhausted to open any file that has only questions but no answers!

The Bengal Files releases on September 5 and stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and Simratt Kaur. Check out the teaser of the film here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Detective Sherdil Trailer Review: I’m All In For Diljit Dosanjh’s Charm & The Mystery But Where’s The Comedy In ZEE5’s Whodunnit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News