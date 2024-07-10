Kashmir Genocide Victim Opens Up About The Impact Of 'The Kashmir Files' To Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri! Give It A Watch!

The award-winning film The Kashmir Files continues to resonate with audience members two years after its release. Recently, Vishal Raina, a victim of the Kashmir genocide, opened up to director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri about his film’s impact on Kashmiri Pundits.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, a filmmaker who has consistently delivered impactful cinema, ‘The Kashmir Files’ explores the struggles of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s when the insurgency peaked in Jammu and Kashmir. While the movie was a commercial success, grossing over 300 crores ($41 Million) worldwide, it created a stir with many people accusing the film of demonizing Kashmiri Muslims.

However, the film also left a significant impact on the audience, evidenced by a recent interview where a victim of the Kashmir genocide expressed his gratitude for ‘The Kashmir Files’ that covered the plight of Kashmiri Pundits.

During an appearance in Chandigarh, Vivek Agnihotri encountered a fan, Vishal Raina, who was also a victim of the Kashmir genocide. Raina, seated among the audience, praised Vivek Agnihotri, saying he lived the movie as a Kashmiri Pandit.

Raina later came up on stage to honour the filmmaker and touched the director’s feet. Vivek Agnihotri bowed down to Raina in respect and hugged the man before referring to him as one of India’s real soldiers. The director confirmed that the story of Kashmiri pundits will continue with his upcoming film, “The Delhi Files.”

Agnihotri added that while “The Kashmir Files” highlighted their troubles, “The Delhi Files” will address the struggles and serve as a cautionary tale. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the video on his social media with the caption, “Last week in Chandigarh, I met Vishal Raina – a victim of Kashmir genocide. Watch what transpired.” You can watch it here.

Meanwhile, after the commercial success of The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal will reportedly produce the upcoming film “The Delhi Files” with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

