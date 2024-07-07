When Nawazuddin Siddiqui Impressed Sridevi While Working In 'Mom'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a celebrated actor who has forged a distinguished path in the film industry despite lacking a filmy background. He gained immense popularity for his memorable performances in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, Kahaani, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Manjhi: The Mountain Man, among others. Nawazuddin not only commands a massive fan following but also earns admiration from numerous Bollywood stars, including the late Sridevi.

During the promotional interviews for their film Mom, Sridevi expressed her deep admiration for Nawazuddin’s acting prowess. She described him as a gifted actor whom she greatly respected, and she found his presence on screen truly wonderful. Mom marked Sridevi’s first collaboration with Nawazuddin and Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about Nawazuddin’s impeccable acting talent, Mom director Ravi Udyawar shared, “There is a reason audiences and the industry alike refer to Nawazuddin as one of the finest actors in the country. When I explained his look to him, he was really excited because it gave him the opportunity to do something different, and as an actor, he is constantly on the lookout for doing something that challenges him.”

Ravi added, “He got on the sets, sat through hours of hair and makeup…walked around the local streets, wearing basic clothes picked off the street, and yet managed to steal the show.”

Mom features an ensemble cast including Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Ali, and others. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film portrays the emotional journey of a mother seeking justice for her daughter.

