Mukesh Khanna is known for his brutal opinions. Lately, the veteran actor has been very vocal about what is happening in the Indian film industry, especially Bollywood. He has also slammed some renowned filmmakers and stars on several occasions. Last year, he expressed that he was highly disappointed by director Om Raut over Adipurush and criticized Saif Ali Khan. Keep reading to know more!

Adipurush, released on June 16, 2023, has gone down as one of the most trolled and criticized films in Indian cinema’s history. While expectations were really high from the biggie, its first trailer turned it into troll material, and going forward, the film saw several controversies around itself. Many bashed the makers for allegedly distorting the Indian epic, Ramayana, and the use of inappropriate language.

Even Mukesh Khanna shared his opinions about Adipurush and targeted the makers over the use of language in the film. He even slammed Saif Ali Khan’s comment that he’ll make Raavan humorous in Adipurush. In a video shared on his own YouTube channel, Khanna said, “Raavan may be scary, but how can he look like Chandrakanta’s Shivdutt – vishpurush? He was a pandit. You will be shocked how someone can imagine and design Raavan in this manner.”

Mukesh Khanna added, “I remember when the film was announced, Saif had said he’ll make the character humourous. I had said then as well – ‘Who the hell are you to change characters of our epic? Apne dharm mein kar ke dikhao. Sir kaatne lagenge (you will be beheaded).’ The fact is, not much changed in Raavan’s look, and the makers even tried to make him do comedy.”

The Shaktimaan actor also criticized director Om Raut for roping in Saif Ali Khan to play the character of Raavan. He said, “Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isse uncha character industry mein reh nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai.”

