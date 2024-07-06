Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are soon to welcome a baby boy or a girl. The actress has entered has last trimester and the lovely couple will become parents in September. We’ve already told you how astrologer has predicted the arrival of the newborn.

However, Ranveer has been eager for this moment for years. In fact, during the promotion of his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor even talked about becoming a father and whether he would want a son or a daughter.

When Ranveer Singh was asked ‘Beta chahiye ya beti?’ the actor cheekily confessed, “It’s not my choice, sir. As the dialogue in the trailer goes, when you go to a temple, you don’t ask if you want a laddoo or sheera. Similarly, in my personal life, I will be very happy with whatever God decides for me.”

During one of his appearances on his show The Big Picture, the Don 3 actor once talked about having a baby girl like Deepika Padukone and said, “As you guys know, I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Your Bhabhi was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that; my life will be set.”

As quoted by Aaj Tak, Ranveer once talked to the media about having the names of his kids sorted. He adorably said, “I would like to keep it a secret because I do not want people to steal those names. Or I don’t want these names to become common. I have a list, and I keep it close to myself. Though I often talk to Deepika about it.”

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their pregnancy a few months ago and will welcome their child in September.

