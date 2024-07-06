Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt have been unnecessary targets for internet trolls ever since the couple got married. Generally, it is RK who gets all the online hate for misbehaving with Alia in public. Many times, Alia’s statements get misconstrued and work against the Animal actor! The couple yet again got the internet’s attention for all the wrong reasons last night!

It was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet Night where the entire Bollywood marked their presence to celebrate. Ranbir & Alia were spotted posing with Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir’s best friend, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Once the group dispersed, the paps asked Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor for a couple pictures. But Ranbir did not oblige, leaving Alia in a spot. While Paps kept asking the Jigra actress to call her husband, she awkwardly said, “Tum bhi bureau.”

She was later seen dragging Ranbir Kapoor to get clicked but Ranbir moved across and did not pose. The internet had a lot to say about this viral video. A user wrote, “Feel bad alu make so much effort in public but this man is insulting.” Another comment read, “Sometimes, I think RK doesn’t love Alia.” One more comment read, “Alia Bhatt aur Ranbir Kapoor mein ladai chal rahi hai shayad.”

But there were many sane souls who did not find anything abrupt or awkward in the video. While RK definitely moved away without posing with Alia, people found it normal even if the couple had a tiff before the event. A comment read, “Come on it happens with us too, we wives are always eager of clicking pictures and husbands usually don’t do that, they’re also humans, people just be judgemental on each and every move of celebrities.”

Fans even came forward to defend Ranbir Kapoor, and a user wrote, “I don’t why ppl are making this a big deal ..he’s just an introvert..most of the couples are like this or the other way round as well depending on who’s the introvert.”

One more comment read, “All time picture click karana pasand nahi ho to sabko so please give them some space.”

