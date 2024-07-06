Imtiaz Ali has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in two movies—Rockstar and Tamasha. Both movies have a great fan following. Recently, Rockstar was released in theatres again, and fans can’t stop gushing over the story, the performances, and the music. However, some people even claimed that Ranbir’s character, Janardan Jakhar, aka Jordan, is a bit toxic. Some even drew parallels with his character Ranvijay from Animal.

In an interview, Imtiaz Ali was asked about the parallels between Janardan and Ranvijay. The Jab We Met director gave an unexpected answer. Imtiaz revealed that he has yet to see Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. However, he called Janardan Jakhar a crass character and said he would not invite him to a house party.

Imtiaz Ali On Ranbir Kapoor’s Jordan & Ranvijay

The Rockstar director told Indian Express, “I have still not watched Animal, unfortunately. However, this I have heard a few times. I cannot give you an accurate answer about it. In the character of Janardan Jakhar in Rockstar, there is crassness. He is not an intelligent guy at all. He is not cerebral. He is not decent and he is not well-raised or well-mannered. So, if that is what goes on in Animal then there is something to compare about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal The Film (@animalthefilm)

When asked which characters from his movies he would like to invite to his house party, Imtiaz Ali said that the women from his movies – Geet, Tara and Veera should be there. He called them fun people and stated, “If you run short on booze, you can ask them to take it easy; they are drunk on life anyway. But, the men you got to be careful. Are you going to call Jordan? You have to be careful. You need to keep in check if there is enough security. You will have to think if he is going to self-obsess.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Munjya Actor Abhay Verma Reveals Why He Couldn’t Do Gangubai Kathiawadi & The Archies, “I Had Auditioned…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News