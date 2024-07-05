Abhay Verma is basking in the success of Munjya. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released in theatres on June 7 and received amazing reviews. It has been over a month since then, and the horror comedy has crossed the 100-crore mark at the box office. The film also stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj.

Thanks to his performance in Munjya, Abhay Verma is cited as the new National Crush. The audience is in awe of his performance as Bittu. But did you know Abhay was going to be a part of The Archies? Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was released on Netflix in December 2023. It stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina. In an interview, Abhay revealed why he rejected the movie. He also shared why he couldn’t be a part of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Abhay Verma on The Archies & Gangubai Kathiawadi

In an interview with IANS, Abhay Verma revealed, “Both The Archies and Safed were happening at the same time. I chose Safed over The Archies. I was in the process of The Archies, but I really wanted to do Safed. I had auditioned for The Archies and had met Zoya. But, Safed ka ho hi gaya tha toh, I decided to go with the latter (I got Safed, so I decided to go with it).”

In the same interview, Abhay Verma revealed that he was supposed to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The biographical drama stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The Munjya star revealed, “I wish I could have done that film but I had got another project at that time. But then, a few days after I couldn’t do Gangubai Kathiawadi, I met Alia (Bhatt) for a brand shoot. Just a few days back, I had met Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Meanwhile, apart from Munjya, Abhai Verma has acted in movies like Super 30, Safed, and Ae Watan Mere Watan. He has also acted in web shows like Little Things, Marzi, and The Family Man.

Must Read: Wild Wild Punjab: All You Need To Know About The Exciting New Netflix Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News