Wild Wild Punjab looks like the perfect road trip film, full of adventure, action, comedy, and friendship. The latest Indian offering on Netflix stars the dynamic duo from Fukrey: Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, who team up with Sunny Singh and Jassie Gill for a fun-filled ride.

The film, set in Punjab, revolves around Khanne, who wants to confront his ex at her wedding. As he seeks closure and embarks on a break-up road trip with his group of eccentric friends, things go pretty wild.

Wild Wild Punjab: Release Date and Trailer

Wild Wild Punjab is slated to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes. Netflix unveiled the trailer for the movie in June this year, which promises a crazy ride for the group as they help Khanne get over his ex with a road trip but get into one trouble after another. Watch the trailer below:

Wild Wild Punjab: Plot

The official synopsis for the film reads, “A heartbroken Rajesh Khanna aka Khanne, is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, notwithstanding the groom or the baraatis (wedding procession), to say four magical words: ‘I am over you!’ Egging him on and up for some fun, his motley crew of friends — Maan Arora aka Arore, Gaurav Jain aka Jainu, and Mr. Honey Singh aka Honey Paaji— come up with a plan”

“They embark on the ultimate break-up road trip, where more things go wild than right. Radha and Meera join them on this adventure across the vibrant yet chaotic world of Punjab to help Khanne find closure. This wild wild journey turns out to be anything but ordinary. But the question is, will they succeed?” it reads further.

Wild Wild Punjab: Cast

Varun Sharma plays the role of Khanne and is joined by Manjot Singh as Mr. Honey Singh, Sunny Singh as Maan Arora, and Jassie Gill as Gaurav Jain. The quartet of friends is accompanied by Patralekhaa as Radha and Ishita Raj as Meera.

The film is produced by Luv Films, marking Luv Ranjan’s yet another collaboration with Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj after the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Wild Wild Punjab is directed by Simarpreet Singh, who previously helmed the web shows Half Love Half Arranged and College Romance.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Made A Heartbreaking Confession About His Life: “Dost Rehna Chahte Hai Toh Zindagi Unhe Cheen Leti Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News