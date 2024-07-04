Shah Rukh Khan rose from the ashes and is one of the most successful actors worldwide today. He’s earned unprecedented fame in his career and is loved for his wit and humble nature. But do you know the superstar once got unfiltered and revealed he missed having friends? Scroll below for all the interesting details!

SRK is highly respected by his industry peers and colleagues. He is best friends with Salman Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Juhi Chawla, and Karan Johar, to name a few. He shares a close bond with directors like Rajkumar Hirani and Fara Khan. But is it really enough as far as a personal life is concerned?

In an old snippet from Koffee With Karan from 2011, Shah Rukh Khan once got unfiltered and spoke about the absence of friends from his real life. In a heartbreaking confession, SRK began, “Kisiko mukammal jahan nahi milta, kabhi zameen, kabhi aasman nahi milta.” He was speaking about the harsh reality, hinting how nobody has a perfect life.

Shah Rukh Khan continued, “Mujhe dost banane nahi aate. Banane aate hai to dost rakhne nahi aate. Rakhne aate hai to vo rehte nahi kabhi or agar rehna chahte hai to fir zindagi unhe chin leti hai.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

Isn’t it heart-wrenching? Shah Rukh Khan may or may not have real friends, but he has many prayers and blessings from fans worldwide.

On the professional front, SRK delivered a hattrick of success in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He will be next seen in King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. He also has the Pathaan sequel, Jawan sequel, and Tiger vs Pathaan in the pipeline, among other outings.

On the other hand, his blockbuster with Atlee, Jawan, is all set to release in Japan on 29 November 2024. The action thriller earned a whopping 1164 crores gross at the worldwide box office during its theatrical run.

If Jawan hits the 1200 crores milestone with its release in Japan, it’ll become the 5th Indian film to reach the 1200 crores gross globally. Only Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 have achieved this feat so far. Fingers crossed!

