Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have worked in several movies together in the 90s and early 2000s. The duo are good friends and co-own the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Along with Kajol, Juhi is the actress with whom SRK has done a lot of movies, and fans love their on-screen pairing and chemistry. The two often get candid about their friendship and have interesting anecdotes to share.

Juhi Chawla On Shah Rukh Khan’s Early Days

During an event in Gujarat, Juhi Chawla talked about her Darr co-star’s struggling days. Juhi said, “I remember Shah Rukh during those days. He had no home in Mumbai so he’d come from Delhi. Of course, there was nobody to cook for him, and I’m not sure where he stayed. Unit ka khaana khaate the, unit ki plate se. Unit ki chai peete the aur unit ke saath bilkul ghul mil ke hassi mazaak, baatein karna. (He used to eat from the unit’s plate. He used to drink the unit’s tea and completely blend in with the unit, laughing, joking, and chatting together).

The actress added, “He had one car. It was a Gypsy. I remember it was a black Gypsy. He used to do two or three shifts. Humare saath Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman kar rahe the and I think Dil Aashna Hai kar rahe the and then he was doing another film with Divya. He used to be working round the clock and he was really driven. For some reason, he had not been able to pay for his car ya EMI nahi di thi. Kuch ho gaya tha and his car got taken away and he had nothing.”

Exclusive : Juhi Chawla in a recent event of GCCI in Gujarat, talks about SRK ‘s early days- ” Shah Rukh Khan had one gypsy, he used to do 2-3 shifts. But unable to pay EMI , they took it away. Now look at him.”#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/SQMzUPHDbS — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) June 30, 2024

Juhi Chawla added that the day Shah Rukh Khan’s car was taken, he came to the sets very dejected. At that time, Juhi recalls telling him, ” I must’ve said, ‘Arre koi baat nahi, you’ll have many more cars. They’ll just come, you just see. Don’t worry. It’s nothing.’ He still remembers it. Now look at him. Look at where he’s gone. It’s actually that.”

From not being able to pay his car’s EMI to now owning some of the best cars, Shah Rukh Khan’s journey is truly inspiring.

Must Read: Vidyut Jammwal Joined Circus To Clear Crores Of Debt After Crakk Flopped At The Box Office: “Spent About 14 Days With These…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News