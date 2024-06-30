Vidyut Jammwal starred in Crakk this year, an action film, directed by Aditya Datt. Vidyut not only acted in the actioner but also produced it under his banner ‘Action Hero Films’. It was the first film the actor produced, which unfortunately didn’t do well at the box office.

The Commando star has now made a shocking revelation that he was in debt when Crakk flopped at the box office. So, the actor joined a Circus to cover the financial losses. After working in a circus for three months, Vidyut Jammwal is now debt-free.

Vidyut Jammwal on Crakk Failure & Debt

In an interview, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that when Crakk was released in theatres, it wasn’t doing as well in theatres as expected. The Commando star revealed that he lost a lot of money as it was his first time producing a movie. “With losing money comes a lot of advice. (From) People who’ve lost money in the past and friends, who really care about you, so for me it was important to disconnect from all the advice,” shared the actor.

The Khuda Haafiz star further told Zoom, “After the release of Crakk, I went and I joined a French circus, a friend’s circus; and spent about 14 days with these elite human beings… I came back home and I sat down and I was like ‘Okay, I have lost so many crores and I had no idea I would ever lose it, so what do it do’? And in three months, I am debt-free. It is a miracle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Crakk – Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. The film release in theatres on February 23, 2024 and received negative reviews. Meanwhile, Vidyut has worked in several action movies like Force, Commando, Junglee, Khuda Haafiz, and IB71, to name a few.

