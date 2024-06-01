Cinema Lovers Day, held on May 31, 2024, was a boon for the industry. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Mr & Mrs Mahi passed its opening day with flying colors. The ticket sale prices at a flat rate of Rs 99 have been highly beneficial in pulling the audience to the theatres. Let’s revisit the number of films that witnessed a boost on the planned occasion in 2024 and the collections made at the box office.

While some movies have turned out to be huge surprises this year, several biggies still struggle to lure audiences to the big screens. Films like Article 370, HanuMan, and Guntur Kaaram enjoyed impressive footfalls, but Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan, among others, couldn’t live upto the expectations. In such scenarios, planned occasions like Cinema Lovers Day help to boost earnings.

Previously, Cinema Lovers Day was celebrated on February 23, 2024. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was already running in theatres for two weeks, along with new releases Article 370 and Crakk, enjoyed improved collections. Here are the earnings made:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Day 15): 2.5 crores

Article 370 (Day 1): 6.12 crores

Crakk (Day 1): 4.11 crores

Here is the list of films that enjoyed Cinema Lovers Day on May 31, 2024, and their box office collections:

Mr & Mrs Mahi (Day 1): 6.85 crores

Srikanth (Day 23): 1.53 crores

Savi (Day 1): 2.05 crores

Clearly, Mr & Mrs Mahi has toppled the list with a considerable margin from Article 370, Crakk, Savi, and others. There is a slight improvement compared to Article 370 but a new milestone has been achieved by Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao starrer and it’s all that matters!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office: Janhvi Kapoor Scores Her Best Opener Since Debut Film Dhadak, Two Of Her Top 3 Are With Rajkummar Rao

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News