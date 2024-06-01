Srikanth has been doing really well now, even after being in theatres for three weeks. There are new films that have arrived (Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, Savi) and they have started well too. However, Srikanth has found its groove and that’s allowing it to keep going strong for weeks in succession now.

This was seen on Friday as well when the film didn’t just get into the crores zone all over again but, in fact, went past the 1.50 crore mark. The collections stood at 1.53 crore, which is really good and shows once again that when a film is accepted by the audiences, it just goes in and on. The drop from first Friday of 2.41 crores is still less than 50% and the best part is that when compared to Thursday (0.84 crore), Friday numbers have almost doubled up.

Yes, Cinema Lovers Day also contributed to such collections, but nothing can aid a film if it isn’t accepted by the audiences. In the case of the Rajkummar Rao starrer, Srikanth, all the love is coming its way at multiplexes in the key major cities, and since this is where the target audience lies, it will also score a half-century in real quick time with 42.79 crores already under its belt.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

