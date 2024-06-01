Though there haven’t been many great openers in 2024, and only four films have actually managed a double-digit opening, Mr & Mrs Mahi has done well for its budget and found a place at the Top-10 when it comes to first-day numbers. The film could actually have made it to even the Top-5 but then was just a little behind Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

While the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer collected 7.02 crores on its first day, the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi took an opening of 6.85 crores. In the process, it has left behind Article 370, which had done quite well, too, with a start of 6.12 crores. There is a big gap, though, between this and Crew, which was the next best and had taken a double-digit start.

This is how the first-day numbers of 2024 releases look like:

Fighter – 24.60 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mr. And Mrs. Mahi – 6.85 crores Article 370 – 6.12 crores Maidaan – 5 crores (excluding paid previews) Yodha – 4.25 crores Crackk – 4.11 crores

Barring a film or two, several films in this list either came on holidays, had a BOGO offer, or had similar incentives as Cinema Lovers Day. As a result, all of this eventually balances out. However, the need of the hour is stable collections so that the first weekend goes well and sets the stage for the rest of the week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive! Mr & Mrs Mahi Director Sharan Sharma’s Startling Revelation That Film Would’ve Gotten Shelved, “When Janhvi Kapoor Injured Both Her Shoulders…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News