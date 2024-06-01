Shaitaan OTT Verdict (Week 4): Ajay Devgn's Creates History Ruling Netflix Global Charts Beating Every Single Hindi Film Except Laapataa Ladies!

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan has achieved a global milestone on OTT after having a phenomenal run at the box office. The horror flick, in its fourth week registered 1.8 million views against 3.9 million viewing hours. In fact, as the film enters the fourth week, it has achieved a few milestones as well.

Shaitaan OTT Verdict Week 4

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the horror flick currently stands at number 7 on the Netflix global top 10 charts. However, the number of views garnered by the film in the fourth week is higher than what Salaar Hindi earned in its debut week!

Prabhas‘s film, in Hindi, made its debut on Netflix earlier this year and garnered only 1.6 million views in its first week. However, this is not the milestone we are talking about. Shaitaan has bigger reasons to celebrate.

Shaitaan Achieves A Milestone

The horror flick, also starring Janki Bodiwala, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, has retained its position on Netflix global charts for the fourth week continuously. This makes it the only Hindi film to retain a spot in the Global Top 10 Non-English category for four weeks straight, except for Laapataa Ladies. While every Hindi film made an exit from the global trending top 10, only Laapataa Ladies is ruling this list for five weeks. And now even Ajay Devgn has achieved this milestone.

This definitely calls for celebration. The total views garnered by Shaitaan in four weeks of its OTT run are 14.8 million against 29.6 million viewing hours.

Shaitaan OTT Breakdown – views, viewing hours, and Netflix global rank!

Week 1: 3.2 Million Views | 6.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 4

Week 2: 6.6 Million Views | 14 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 2

Week 3: 3.2 Million Views | 6.8 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 4

Week 4: 1.8 Million Views | 3.9 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

Total: 14.8 Million Views | 29.6 Million Viewing Hours

Here’s hoping that the film continues with its golden run on OTT.

