Crew OTT Verdict: With 10.8 Million Viewing Hours Kareena Kapoor Khan's Trio Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Debut Rank!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have created a hysteria on OTT with the arrival of their film Crew that created records at the box office as well. The film earned 83.07 crore in India and arrived on Netflix this week. With its arrival, the film is flying high.

Crew OTT Records

In the first week of its arrival on OTT, the heist comedy managed to achieve milestones with great opening numbers. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film garnered 5.4 million views in the opening week.

Crew has also registered almost 10.8 million hours of viewing and it stands at number 3 in the global top 10 list of Netflix in its debut week in the Non English Films category. This a remarkable entry in the global top 10 list.