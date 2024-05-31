Crew OTT Verdict: With 10.8 Million Viewing Hours Kareena Kapoor Khan's Trio Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Debut Rank!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon have created a hysteria on OTT with the arrival of their film Crew that created records at the box office as well. The film earned 83.07 crore in India and arrived on Netflix this week. With its arrival, the film is flying high.
Crew OTT Records
In the first week of its arrival on OTT, the heist comedy managed to achieve milestones with great opening numbers. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film garnered 5.4 million views in the opening week.
Crew has also registered almost 10.8 million hours of viewing and it stands at number 3 in the global top 10 list of Netflix in its debut week in the Non English Films category. This a remarkable entry in the global top 10 list.
Crew Debuts At Number 3
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s film debuts on Netflix’s global top 10 list at number 3, followed by Golden Kamuy and In Good Hands 2 in the non-English category with 5.4 million views. This year, Crew is the fourth Hindi film after Salaar Hindi, Murder Mubarak, and Fighter to make their Netflix global debut at number 3.
Beats Dunki’s Viewership
The comedy heist film surpassed Dunki‘s debut number on Netflix in terms of views. Shah Rukh Khan’s film garnered 4.9 million views against 13 million viewing hours in its opening week on Netflix. The film made its debut at number 5 in the Netflix global top 10 list.
Crew Surpasses Animal
Kareena Kapoor has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal as well when it comes to the rankings on Netflix’s global top 10 list in the debut week. Animal, despite 6.2 million views, made its debut at number 4 on the global top 10 list.
Will Crew Stay?
The real test for Crew would be sticking to the top 3 ranks in the list, and it would be a miracle if it takes a further jump in the next week since word of mouth for Crew has been phenomenal.
Rated 6 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Follows three hard-working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they end up caught in a web of lies.”
