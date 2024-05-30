The legal courtroom drama Illegal Season 3 Follows became quite a hit after its premiere. The show stars Neha Sharma as the new blood lawyer who fights her everyday battles while she juggles her ambition. Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, and Neil Bhoopalam star alongside Neha in this gripping drama central to justice. With every new season, the stakes get higher, and with the release of Season 3, we see these actors and characters take a more central role. Actor Neil Bhoopalam, who has been lauded for his work in Alt films and series, revealed in an exclusive chat with Koimoi that he believes this season will work as a turning point.

Bhoopalam has garnered widespread appreciation for his nuanced performances and captivating on-screen persona and has been praised for his varied roles in theater, television, and film. He currently stars as a hotshot business tycoon in JioCinema’s newest courtroom drama, “Illegal 3.”

Joined by an incredible cast that includes Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, and Neil, the upcoming season promises a fascinating story as all the characters become interwoven in the web of personal and legal disputes.

While talking about Illegal 3, Neil Bhoopalam said, “I have never participated in a courtroom drama before, and in our country, there are not many productions in this genre. Additionally, the character of Dushyant Singh is unlike any role I have previously portrayed, presenting new challenges and opportunities for growth as an actor. Playing Dushyant Singh allows me to explore complex emotions and legal intricacies entirely new. I am optimistic that ‘Illegal’ Season 3 will be a turning point in my career. I believe this series will showcase my versatility and depth, potentially opening doors to more diverse and challenging roles in the future.”

Sahir Raza’s series also features a talented ensemble cast, including Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Satyadeep Mishra, Ira Dubey, and Zayn Marie Khan. The producers recently released the trailer for the third season, which sparked a lot of buzz amongst fans of the show.

In ‘Illegal 3,‘ the plot follows lawyer Niharika Singh, played by Neha Sharma, as she strives to become Delhi’s top legal expert. Her journey forces her to face her preconceived notions, resulting in an exciting ideological duel with Piyush Mishra’s Janardhan Jaitely. The show is well-known for its gripping courtroom scenes and the moral choices its characters have to make, which keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

