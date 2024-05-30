Kota Factory Season 3: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya Led Student Drama To Release On This Date

It’s the year of Jitendra Kumar, and we are all just fangirls! After a stirring debut of Panchayat Season 3, Jitendra Kumar is all set to take us back to the Kota classrooms for season 3. Netflix & TVF’s hit student-led drama Kota Factory has become an OTT cult hit. The Drama, suspense, and emotion at the heart of this black-and-white show see students navigate the struggle of life in Kota and chase their ambitions. Jeetu Bhaiya is back with his words of wisdom to help our favorite students make it through another Kota and exam season. Netflix dropped a date announcement video with a unique twist.

On Thursday, Netflix India posted a video on social media announcing the release of Kota Factory season 3. Based on the show’s appearance, the video appears to be in black and white. Jitendra returns as Jeetu Bhaiya, dressed in a dark green shirt and brown trousers. He continues teasing that fans constantly ask about Season 3 of Kota Factory. He then reveals that season 3 will be available in June but doesn’t say when.

Surprise test. Kota Factory: Season 3 out on June __ 🧐#KotaFactoryS3OnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZgIzohA6aS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 30, 2024

Instead, as the video fades, he asks fans to solve the mathematical problem on the board for the reveal. After stating that the audience is being given a surprise test, Jeetu Bhaiya asks them to work out a mathematical puzzle to determine the precise release date. A few enthusiasts deduced the release date as June 20th with remarkable speed. A user commented, “Those answering anything other than 20 June, were you/are you even an IIT aspirant ever?” after some people also predicted incorrect release dates, such as June 15 and June 28.

The answer to your question is, when will Kota Factory Season 3 be released? It is drumroll, June 20th.

Kota Factory was created by Saurabh Khanna, directed by Raghav Subbu, and produced by Arunabh Kumar. It follows Vaibhav (Mayur More), a 16-year-old IIT aspirant studying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching center in Kota, Rajasthan. Before being picked up by Netflix India for a second season in 2021, it premiered on TVF Play and YouTube in 2019. Famous Gen Z star Ahsaas Channa also stars in the show.

From Panchayat and Gullak on SonyLIV to Kota Factory, TVF is releasing new episodes of its flagship shows one after the other.

