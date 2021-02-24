TVF is one of the most loved premium content creators in India. They started making stupendously beautiful shows for the internet at a time when no one even expected it. It was 2014 when they blessed netizens with Permanent Roommates and followed it up with Pitchers in 2015. 6 years down the line, their shows are still a blessing for the lovers of genuine content.

But even before Permanent Roommates, TVF was creating funny sketches and videos which raised the bar of mobile entertainment. As the platform recently completed 9 years, it announced its exciting 2021 slate with a special 2:39 min video. The video which had snippets of their upcoming new shows and fresh instalments of other hit shows was welcomed warmly by the fans. With Kota Factory 2, Hostel Dayz 2 and even Panchayat 2, TVF made a big promise to the fans.

However, more than anything what came as a big surprise for everyone was the tease of Pitchers 2. The second instalment of the much-loved show has been highly awaited for a long time. The makers had earlier announced it as well but eventually, the show got shelved. Now in the last few seconds of the video, TVF announced that they are also coming up with P2. As they showed the iconic scene of Yogi, Jeetu, Naveen & Saurabh crossing the road, it made for an emotional moment for the fans.

The comments on the announcement video are proof of how much the people have waited for Pitchers 2 to happen. Kota Factory 2 and Panchayat 2 are also highly anticipated among all. As we saw in the video, Jeetu Bhaiya is all set to open his own institute in KF2 and it’s making the fans go crazy already. And now here we are to ask you about which upcoming season 2 of the TVF shows you are most excited about among Pitchers, Kota Factory and Panchayat. Though all the shows of TVF have a special place in the heart of fans, these three carry a buzz of another level. So participate in the poll down below and share your excitement with us.

