TVF is one of the best entertaining YouTube channels that offered several web series and funny YouTube videos. It is also a first-ever digital entertainment production house that gave us a well-known face in mainstream media like Jitendra Kumar.

The production house has been churning out a lot of content that not only streams on their YouTube channel but also on other OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. TVF created so many amazing web series that people are now eagerly waiting for their next projects.

So if you are tired of watching Netflix and Amazon Prime Video originals and want to try something new, here are TVF’s web series that you can give a try.

Yeh Meri Family

The web series will take you back to 90’s era. It’s a nostalgia ride filled with wrestle mania cards, high school crushes and sibling rivalry. TVF’s web series focuses on the middle-child of the family, who has a lot of conflicts with his parents, and his siblings, only to later realize their importance in life. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Inmates

It’s a completely different type of web series that is centred around three completely weird friends who are living in the house. It only has five episodes which make for the perfect weekend binge. It could become into one of your favourites among all the new shows on Netflix.

Bisht, Please

It is one of the best TVF web series available for you to binge-watch. The story of the web series follows a small-town girl who is doing 9 to 5 jobs in Mumbai and her adventures and problems. Nidhi Bisht plays the lead role and she did an amazing job in the series.

Bachelors

It is one of the web series that are still available on YouTube unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. The web series follows the story of four best friends and their daily life problems. BB Ki Vines fame Bhuvan Bam plays the lead role in the first season while Jitendra Kumar plays the lead in the second season.

Kota Factory

Created by Saurabh Khanna, the web series is India’s first black-and-white web series which is available on YouTube. It revolves around the young IIT aspirant Vaibhav and his life in Kota. Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Jeetu Bhaiya, a teacher in Vaibhav’s institute whose guidance leaves a significant impact on the students.

