Looking for something new to watch this weekend? With so many streaming platforms offering original content, choosing can be tricky. To simplify things, we’ve rounded up seven of the best Indian web series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Each series offers unique stories, strong performances, and engaging plots. If you’re streaming from outside India, consider downloading a VPN to access regional content seamlessly.

1. Panchayat

Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, is a comedy-drama that follows the life of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who takes up the job of a village secretary in rural Uttar Pradesh. The series explores his adjustment to village life, interactions with quirky locals, and unexpected lessons he learns along the way.

Jitendra Kumar’s heartfelt performance makes Panchayat relatable and entertaining. The series first premiered in 2020 and earned immense recognition. The third season was released in May 2024. It has also been renewed for a fourth installment. Panchayat’s humor and simplicity make it ideal for a light yet meaningful watch. This Amazon Prime Video series is perfect for a relaxing binge-watch session.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Created and directed by visionary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a breathtaking period drama. It explores the lives of tawaifs who resided in the Heera Mandi district of Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Empire.

The show features an ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. The first season of Heeramandi was released in May 2024. The show has been renewed for a second season. It is available to stream on Netflix.

3. The Family Man

The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, is an action-packed series with humor, drama, and suspense. The show chronicles the life of Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer who struggles to balance his secret job in a covert special task force with his family life. The Family Man garnered widespread acclaim due to the blend of relatable personal moments and high-suspense plots with a focus on issues like terrorism and geopolitics.

Manoj Bajpayee’s performance as Srikant adds depth and charm to the character and makes The Family Man an engaging and entertaining watch. The first two seasons of the show are available on Amazon Prime Video. The show is also returning with a third season.

4. Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a dark and gritty crime drama set in the fictional town of the same name in Uttar Pradesh. The series revolves around the lawless town of Mirzapur and the lives of mafia dons. It primarily focuses on Kaleen Bhaiya and his two brothers, Guddu and Bablu, who become involved in his criminal empire. Mirzapur tells the tale of power struggles and revenge and highlights the rise and fall of mafia empires.

The series features a stellar cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Divyendu Sharma, among others. Recognized as one of the best Indian web shows ever, Mirzapur keeps viewers hooked with its intense action and layered characters. Fans of gritty storytelling will appreciate its raw and unapologetic depiction of crime. All three seasons of Mirzapur can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Kota Factory

One of the most-loved Indian web shows, Kota Factory, is a unique series that follows the lives of IIT aspirants in the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan. Shot in monochrome, the series features Panchayat-fame Jitendra Kumar in the lead role. Once again, the actor shines in his performance and wins hearts as “Jeetu Bhaiya,” a beloved mentor.

Kota Factory captures the struggles and aspirations of students preparing for one of India’s toughest exams. The story revolves around Vaibhav, a newcomer to Kota, as he adjusts to the competitive environment. The series offers a blend of humor, drama, and inspiration, making it relatable for students and parents alike. You can watch Kota Factory on Netflix.

6. Mismatched

A fan-favorite series, Mismatched is a coming-of-age romantic drama starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. It is based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, which centers around Rishi, a hopeless romantic who believes in traditional ways of relationships, and Dimple, a driven and ambitious gamer.

Sparks fly when Rishi and Dimple meet, and the former falls for the latter. Rishi wishes to marry Dimple, and together, the duo navigates the different stages of college life. They experience love, friendship, heartbreak, ambition, and much more. Mismatched is a heartfelt watch for anyone looking for a lighthearted binge session. All three seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.

7. Citadel: Honey Bunny

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy-action thriller featuring popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in titular roles. It is the spin-off or prequel to Priyanka Chopra’s American TV series Citadel. The story revolves around Honey and Bunny, the parents of Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra) in the original series.

The show focuses on Rahi “Bunny” Gambhir, a stunt Bollywood double who secretly works as a spy for Guru, aka “Baba,” and Hanimandakini Honey Raj, a struggling actress and the illegitimate daughter of a royal family in Andhra Pradesh. Things get complicated when Bunny asks Honey to join him on a mission, but Citadel agents intercept them. The duo eventually falls in love, and Honey becomes an agent and joins Bunny and his gang. After a mission goes wrong, Bunny is fired from the agency, and Honey is seemingly killed. What happens next? Watch Citadel: Honey Bunny on Amazon Prime Video to find out!

Whether you’re in the mood for intense drama, thrilling action, or heartfelt comedy, these top Indian web series have something for everyone. So grab your popcorn bucket and enjoy binging!

For more such recommendations, check out What To Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Beef Season 2: Plot, Cast & All We Know About Sequel To Emmy-Winning Netflix Series So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News