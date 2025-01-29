As we approach the end of January and edge closer to spring, the climate around the entertainment landscape also seems to be altering — and for the better. To help you kickstart February, we’ve curated potential hits across theaters, television, and streaming platforms. Whether it’s the highest-grossing Telugu actioner since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, MCU’s fresh animated take on Spider-Man, Gerard Butler’s latest sequel, or another installment in the Captain Underpants franchise, this weekend has plenty in store to make 2025’s slightly warmer months feel even cozier.

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule

A sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, this Indian action-crime sensation broke box office records, becoming the third-highest-grossing movie in Indian cinema history. Starring megastar Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the story of Pushpa Raj, charting his rise in the sandalwood smuggling empire while fighting threats from rival criminals and authoritarians alike.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will stream on Netflix starting Thursday, January 30.

2. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Seven years after the first installment, Gerard Butler reprises his role as Sheriff “Big Nick” O’Brien, who is now tasked with tracking down Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.). The ex-marine, also marking a return from Den of Thieves, aims to carry out a high-stakes heist at Europe’s largest diamond exchange. O’Brien’s job proves increasingly dangerous than what he signed up for as more diamond thieves infiltrate the operation, leading to intense chase sequences.

Den of Thieves 2: On Tuesday, Pantera became available for digital rental and purchase.

3. You’re Cordially Invited

Featuring 2000s comedy heavyweights, such as “Anchorman” Will Ferrell and the “Legally Blonde” Reese Witherspoon, this somewhat anachronistic rom-com attempts to revive the magic of that era. Geraldine Viswanathan plays Ferrell’s on-screen daughter, whose wedding venue is double-booked with another bride’s wedding and her planner sibling Margot (Witherspoon). Chaos and humor unfold as both parties awkwardly agree but struggle to share the venue.

You’re Cordially Invited will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, January 30.

4. Companion

A modern and terrifying twist on ‘80s classics such as The Terminator and The Thing, Companion stars Gen-Z’s scream queen, Sophie Thatcher, and Jack Quaid (The Boys). The scary story follows a group of friends who choose an unfortunate remote cabin for their weekend getaway, only to realize one of them is a subservient robot, unleashing deadly chaos.

Companion hits theaters on Friday, January 31.

5. Love Me

Starring Kristen Stewart of Twilight and Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead, this unique post-apocalyptic romance takes a unique spin on the genre. Described as a joyful examination of consciousness and human emotions, this cosmic tale is set after a cataclysmic event erases human lifeforms, inducing a buoy and a satellite to forge a bond through remnants of human knowledge and memories.

Love Me debuts in theaters on Friday, January 31.

6. Dog Man

A spin-off of the 2017 hit Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, this DreamWorks Animation project adapts the popular superhero comic series of the same name. Featuring voices from Pete Davidson, Isla Fisher, and Ricky Gervais, Dog Man follows a police officer and his dog who, after a life-saving surgery, merge into a human-dog hybrid with special powers. Together, they set out to stop his nemesis, Petey the Cat, while navigating his dual identity.

Dog Man will be available in theaters starting Friday, January 31.

7. Common Side Effects

With surrealist animation, this adult comedy is rooted in America’s favorite obsession—conspiracy theories. It features high schoolers Marshall and Frances as they come across a new kind of drug that can allegedly cure all illnesses. However, things spiral out of control when they realize that Reutical Pharmaceutical, Inc., a superficial pharmaceutical company, might be orchestrated with the government to suppress all knowledge of the drug.

Common Side Effects will premiere on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block on Sunday, Feb 2.

8. Paradise

Featuring Sterling K. Brown as a Secret Service agent, this political thriller revolves around protecting the life of an American President, portrayed by James Marsden. The only twist is that the President happens to be found dead at the very beginning, and it’s the flashbacks and clues that drive the plot forward as stakes keep piling on. With the US welcoming its 47th President just a few days ago, this fictional tale becomes all the more relevant and a must-watch.

Paradise premiered on Hulu on Tuesday with a three-episode debut.

9. Dexter: Original Sin

Episode 8, “Business and Pleasure,” sets off the final two episodes of the first season and serves as the last piece of the puzzle before Dexter: Resurrection arrives in the summer. This prequel to the legendary serial killer show Dexter follows his backstory in 1991 when his foster father Harry is still alive, guiding him as a 20-year-old Dexter embarks on the journey to manifest the monster that has echoed inside his mind for decades.

The latest episode of Dexter: Original Sin will premiere on Showtime with Paramount+ on Friday, January 31.

10. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

While the twelfth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this animated show is instead set in a separate timeline from Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and focuses on a brand-new origin story. With Hudson Thames voicing the web-crawler, now mentored by Norman Osborn — not Tony Stark — it also retains Charlie Cox’s voice as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in a supporting role. The show has already been greenlit for two additional seasons.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiered its first two episodes on Wednesday on Disney+.

So, which of these exciting movies and shows will make your weekend lineup?

