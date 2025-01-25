Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is currently the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film features Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson in the lead roles, reprising their characters from the previous film. The movie has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office and is around $4 million away from recovering its reported budget. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the uninitiated, it is the sequel to the 2018 heist film Den of Thieves, both of which were directed by Christian Gudegast. The sequel is inspired by the 2003 Antwerp diamond heist, which featured Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Meadow Williams, Swen Temmel, and Michael Bisping in supporting roles.

Den of Thieves 2 has a decent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 60%, and the collective consensus states, “Pantera trades the original Den of Thieves’ self-seriousness for a more winking lightheartedness that doesn’t entirely smooth over its familiarity but ought to satisfy those hankering for absolute Dad Cinema.” The audience is also enjoying the heist film, as they have given it 79%.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera collected $423K on its second Thursday, a drop of -50.3% from last week. The film has reached a $28.85 million cume at the box office in North America. It has collected a solid $7.33 million overseas. Adding that to the film’s domestic cume, its worldwide gross amounts to $36.18 million, crossing the $35 million milestone worldwide. It is less than $5 million away from recovering its reported production budget of $40 million.

Pantera is still enjoying the title of 2025’s highest-grossing film, but that title is temporary as Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit the screens next month and snatch that away. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie is eyeing a $40-$50 million run in the United States.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, starring Gerard Butler, was released in the theatres on January 10.

