In 2024, many different kinds of movies were released, including several horror flicks, and many of them did really well at the box office. Nosferatu was released in the last month of the past year and has already become the third biggest horror hit of 2024. It has surpassed Longlegs to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Longlegs, directed by Osgood Perkins and starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage in key roles, is Neon’s highest-grossing film domestically. It is also 2024’s highest-grossing independent film and the filmmaker’s highest-grossing film. The movie collected $74.34 million at the box office in the United States. The film collected another $52.59 million overseas; its worldwide collection is $126.94 million.

Nosferatu collected a decent $359K on its 5th Wednesday despite a harsh drop of -54.3% from last Wednesday after being made available for digital release. On Thursday, it collected $325K, with a drop of -50.6% from last Thursday. The horror flick played across 2545 theatres in the United States. The horror flick has hit a $91.15 million cume in the United States.

The movie has collected $66.3 million so far at the overseas box office. Nosferatu has collected $157.47 million worldwide. With that, the R-rated horror flick has surpassed Longlegs’ $126.94 million as the third highest-grossing horror movie of 2024. According to Collider’s report, it is behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien Romulus.

Robert Eggers’ movie is also one of the top 60 highest-grossing horror movies in history. It will soon pass the $100 million mark in the US. Nosferatu is on track to becoming one of the top 50 highest-grossing horror hits of all time. It will have to pass director Scott Derrickson’s hits, The Black Phone, Don’t Breathe, and Scream VI.

The movie has been nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2025 Oscars. Nosferatu was released in the theatres on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

