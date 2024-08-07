Netflix’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is reflecting on her past controversial comments that she made about the show’s script. At the time, the 21-year-old faced backlash from the public who felt she was disrespecting the screenwriters.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ortega explained her intentions when she said she would alter the lines of her character on Wednesday last year. She said, “To be fair, I think I probably could have been — I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that. I think, oftentimes, I’m such a rambler. I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

She further expressed that she was surprised to see that her remarks upset so many people and called this experience “dystopian.” Ortega said, “Everything that I said felt so magnified. I felt like a caricature of myself.”

The Miller’s Girl actress shared the lesson she took from the experience admitting, “You’re never going to please everybody.” She went on to say that understanding others’ perspectives is equally crucial. She recalled joking, “I got sick of myself last year. My face was everywhere… so it’s like, fair enough, if I were opening my phone and I saw the same girl with some stupid quote or something, I would be over it too.”

Furthermore, as she reflected on the public reaction, she felt that being a woman influenced how her comments were perceived. She said, “Women have to be princesses. They have to be elegant and classy and so kind, and when they’re outspoken, they can’t be tamed and they’re a mess.”

Alongside starring in the lead role, Ortega is the producer of Wednesday Season 2.

