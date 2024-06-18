American actress Jenna Ortega catapulted to success with Netflix’s series Wednesday, based on The Addams Family’s character Wednesday Addams. The actress gained innumerable fans who wanted to know everything about her. So, did you know that Jenna was a vegan? Not only that, but she had to give it up for a very reasonable reason. Keep scrolling for more.

The actress also made news for her erotic film Miller’s Girl opposite Martin Freeman. Social media erupted after an NSFW clip from the film went viral and for the obvious age gap between her and Freeman. Her movie Winter Spring, Summer or Fall by Tiffany Paulsen starred her Wednesday castmate Percy Hynes White alongside her. It recently premiered at the Tribeca Festival.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jenna Ortega opened up about her vegetarian diet and revealed she liked avocado rolls. The actress said, “I went vegetarian, and any time people asked me what my favorite food was, I’m so indecisive I couldn’t give them an answer.” She continued, “So I would say, ‘Oh, I love avocados.’ And people would say, ‘But that’s not a meal.’… You know how kids always go with chicken tenders and French fries? Those are my chicken tenders and French fries.”

However, the actress once revealed she had to quit her vegan diet and turn to non-veg, especially fish. It happened because of her Netflix show, Wednesday. They went to Romania to film the show. The food there consisted of dishes like meat rolls, sour chicken soup, and several other delicacies with meat. Hence, it was getting hard for Jenna to provide the proper nourishment to her body. It pushed her to change her diet and include fish in her meals.

While speaking to Wired, Jenna Ortega said, “I was vegan for a really long time. But I stopped being vegan when I went to Romania to shoot Wednesday.” She explained, “The food is very different there, and I don’t think that I was meeting my nutrition requirements, so I started eating fish again. So I’m currently pescatarian.”

Jenna Ortega will return with Wednesday Season 2 soon; till then, rewatch the popular series again on Netflix. On the professional front, her film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton, the sequel to the 1988 classic, is set to be released in the theatres on September 6, 2024.

