Brad Pitt has dealt with his fair share of controversy. The movie star’s name was recently plastered across tabloids over an alleged ongoing family feud with Angelina Jolie and their six kids. Despite the controversies, the Troy star is reportedly not losing any of his friends.

A recent report in InTouch Weekly said Brad Pitt has a sound support system in this A-list celebrity. The 60-year-old actor has quite a few famous friends in the industry. The actor has been longtime friends with actors George Clooney and Leonardo Di Caprio.

He also maintains an easy friendship with his ex-wife and America’s sweetheart, Jennifer Aniston. So it’s fair to say the actor isn’t losing any pals amid the string of controversies surrounding him and his children with Angelina Jolie.

However, according to the publication, this A-lister has been a constant source of support to Pitt as he works toward sobriety. Brad Pitt decided to get sober in 2017 after an alleged domestic violence incident in 2016 with Angelina Jolie and their kids.

In 2017, Pitt told the New York Times he was ‘committed’ to being sober after spending over a year with Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) following his divorce from Jolie in 2016.

According to InTouch, Bradley Cooper is sticking with his pal Brad Pitt despite the recent string of controversies surrounding his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

Bradley Cooper, who has been friends with Pitt for many years, has become the patron saint of Alcoholics Anonymous among Hollywood A-Listers,” a source told the publication.

Pitt and Cooper have also reportedly been double-dating their respective girlfriends. Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon since November 2022, and Cooper has been linked with Gigi Hadid since October 2023.

According to the publication, Pitt is focused on creating “a new, sober social universe for him and Ines De Ramon as Brad continues to lead a new movement among actors and creators of all ages to put down the bottle and pick up a good book or go see a concert instead.”

It appears Pitt has a friend in Cooper for life.

Must Read: Captain America To Superman 2025 Confirmed Major Movie Release Dates – See Full List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News