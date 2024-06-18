Brad Pitt is all set to create history in the world of cinema with this untitled Formula 1 movie, as it will be one of his most expensive outings. The film has finally got a release date ahead of a title. It is one of the actor’s most-hyped projects, with Apple Original Films teaming up with Warner Bros Pictures for the F1 film. Scroll below for the deets.

The much-coveted movie will also star F1 star Lewis Hamilton alongside Pitt. Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is directing the sports drama, and the Tom Cruise-led film producer Jerry Bruckheimer is producing Pitt’s film. Brad and Hamilton are also among the film’s producers.

According to several media reports, including MoneyControl, the production cost of Brad Pitt’s untitled Formula 1 movie has exceeded $300 million. It is said to be one of the most expensive films ever and of Pitt’s career as well. It is undoubtedly competing with Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 8 in that case as the budget for that film also allegedly tops the $300 million mark because of the delays and everything.

According to SkySports, Apple Original Films and Formula 1 released a joint statement on Tuesday confirming the film’s international release date. The statement read, “The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA, and race promoters.” It further read, “The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.”

The F1 movie, led by Brad Pitt, went into production in July last year, but the production was halted because of the Hollywood strikes. Pitt reportedly drove a modified Formula 1 car with an added Formula One aerodynamic package at the British Grand Prix last year. For the unversed, it was not an official race.

More about the Formula 1 movie-

Brad Pitt plays the role of Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s, has a horrible crash, forcing him to retire from Formula One and start racing in other disciplines. A Formula One team owner and friend contacts Hayes and asks him to come out of retirement to mentor rookie prodigy Joshua Pearce on the Apex Grand Prix team (APXGP).

The movie will reportedly feature Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem, and Sarah Niles alongside Brad Pitt.

When will it be released?

Brad’s untitled Formula 1 movie will be released on June 27, 2025, in the US and on June 25, 2025, in the international markets. According to Variety, it will clash with the opening M3GAN 2.0 sequel to the 2023 horror flick M3GAN.

Jurassic World 4, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, is expected to be released around that time, mostly the weekend after the Formula 1 flick.

