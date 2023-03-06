Johnny Depp is one of the most desired men on the planet, as he has a massive fan following around the globe. Through a long acting career, the actor has shared many passionate on-screen kisses with many leading actresses in the industry. However, when asked about the all-time favourite on-screen kiss shared, the reply differs from what you expected.

The puppy-eyed heartthrob rose to fame in the 1980s TV program 21 Jump Street. With time, Depp became one of the most famous celebrities in Hollywood, as there isn’t a single person who doesn’t know his name. With credit to his role as Jack Sparrow from The Pirates Of The Caribbean movies, he is arguably one of the finest actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a promotional tour, Johnny Depp revealed his kissing experience with a fellow actor from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As the actor has a special relationship with actor couple Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, he jokingly revealed he had kissed them both. “I have been friends with Javier for the longest time. I have kissed him on the mouth and even his wife,” said the PTOC actor.

As Johnny Depp has had a long list of partners in the past, it was shocking for everyone when the actor said that Javier Bardem is his best kiss. Depp and Bardem had a kissing scene in the 2000 film Before Night Falls about gay Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas. Later, they worked again in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

Similarly, Johnny Depp also worked with Penelope Cruz as they have worked together in a few Hollywood films. They appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, where she played the role of Angelica, Captain Jack Sparrow’s former love interest.

Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Selena Gomez Once Again Takes The High Road Amid Justin Bieber’s Alleged Dig As She Tells Fans Trolling Hailey Bieber, “Please Be Kind… My Heart’s Been Heavy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News