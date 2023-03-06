Hailey Bieber has been going through a tough time, and the internet seems toxic for her currently. It all began when netizens noticed that she was allegedly shading Selena Gomez. First, her video alongside Kendall Jenner seemingly mocked Sel’s Golden Globes 2023 look. Later, it was the “accidental” eyebrows story with Kylie Jenner. While netizens continue to call her a Mean Girl, Kim Kardashian and Khloe have come to her rescue. Scroll below for details!

Soon after the controversy broke on the internet, Selena slammed rumours of a tiff with Kylie Jenner calling it “unnecessary”. She then announced her social media break adding she was too old for the drama and all of it was way too “silly”. This morning, the actress returned to her TikTok platform and defended Hailey amidst all the hate.

Last night, Hailey Bieber shared an adorable photo-op as she tried the cold girl makeup look. Pink eyeliner, a tinge of blush and lots of gloss completed her look. She created cute tiny braids on each side and tied it with the help of baby pink ribbons. The supermodel looked super alluring with her poker face and while it was a praise-worthy post, Selena Gomez fans were bombarding hate comments.

A Selena Gomez fan threw shade at her asking, “Laminated brows too much?”

Another wrote, “Mean girl is that you?”

A troll reacted, “#unfollowhaileybieber” with over 2300 likes.

Another reminded her of her alleged Golden Globes dig at Selena Gomez as they wrote, “im not saying she deserve it , but god’s timing always right.”

“You are the biggest S talker of Se le na G,” wrote a user.

Another wrote, “Mean Girls 3”

Khloe Kardashian came to her rescue with a sweet comment that read, “Ok you’re a cutie.” Kim Kardashian also wrote, “Cutie.”

Do you think Hailey Bieber deserves the hate?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

